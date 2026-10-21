Elon Musk ordered Starlink's slowdown in Ukraine amid strained Trump-Zelenskyy ties? What we know

Weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops' access to Starlink's Starshield was restricted and questioned whether the limitation had been ordered by US President Donald Trump or company founder Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had ordered the slowdown of the military-grade version of Starlink, on which Kyiv relies heavily.

Ukraine's Starlink restricted: Who was responsible? While both Musk and Trump have previously denied responsibility for the slowdown, the report cited US officials who stated that last week, the world's richest man set a speed limit for Ukrainian devices using Starlink, in a move that left some attack drones and interceptor drones almost useless.

After the slowdown became public, Musk wrote in a social media post, "Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," whereas the US President told reporters that he wasn't aware of who was responsible for the Starlink slowdown, “but I would like to find out.”

Both Trump and Musk have expressed anger after Zelenskyy ordered strikes targeting Russian diesel refineries in recent weeks, with the Ukrainian president's ties with the US President facing fresh strain.

After Starshield's slowdown became public, Musk and Trump reportedly discussed the decision in a call while the US President was campaigning last week. According to one of the sources, the matter was also discussed before the SpaceX founder decided to limit the service.

The development comes at a time when Zelenskyy's public complaints that Ukrainians could die if unrestricted service wasn't restored have led to widespread confusion about who ordered the slowdown, along with an informal investigation inside the White House.

Amid the backlash, SpaceX representatives contacted White House officials to agree on a shared account and public message stating that the company and the Trump administration had coordinated before Musk issued the directive.

Some US officials said that Musk acted on his own and that the US President didn't specifically order any retribution against Kyiv. But another source added that, before the slowdown, the SpaceX founder spoke to several administration officials, including Trump. Ukrainian officials said the slowdown let Russian missiles evade their defenses.

Starlink slowdown raises tensions, underscores Musk’s influence over Ukraine war The slowdown, which began on 14 October, followed several announcements and statements from the Trump administration that Ukrainian officials considered hostile to Kyiv, including criticism of Zelenskyy from Trump and Musk. Days before the slowdown, on 10 October, Trump said he had informed the Ukrainian president, "You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don’t hit the refineries because that’s a world problem.’ And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop.”

Responding to a White House video of those remarks on X, Musk slammed Zelenskyy and wrote, "Zelensky has gone too far." The intensified criticism led Kyiv to suspect that the restriction order came either from Trump or the SpaceX founder himself.

The latest episode has now raised tensions between the US and Ukraine to their highest level since Trump berated Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last year. However, it has also highlighted Musk's influence over the war, since Starlink provides a lifeline for Ukrainian troops on the ground attacking Russian forces and defending themselves.