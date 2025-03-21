The United States Department of Defence (more popularly identified by its headquarters, The Pentagon, in Washington), is set to brief billionaire Elon Musk on the country's military plans for a potential war with China, as per a New York Times report.

The NYT report said that Elon Musk will be shown the 20-30 slides from the Pentagon on its China war plan and outline how the US would proceed if such a situation occurs.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon confirmed to Reuters that Elon Musk will be visiting the building today, on March 21, but did not share specifics. “The Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary (Pete) Hegseth and is just visiting,” the Pentagon spokesperson said.

Notably, while there is no imminent plans for war, China and the US (especially under Donald Trump) have had especially tense political and trade relations over the past few years.

Donald Trump Declares NYT Report ‘Fake News’ Dismissing the report, Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on March 21, declaring it “fake news”.

"The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous? (sic)” wrote Donald Trump.

He added, “China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!! (sic)”

Expanded Role for Elon Musk? Concerns Over Conflict of Interest The move means that Elon Musk, who has so far held a largely advisory role in the Donald Trump administration could see his involvement expanding, a Reuters report noted. Elon Musk is chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), that has set out to trim federal spending and undertaken mass layoffs across government roles.

US military plans are usually closely guarded and “top secret”. The reports have raised concern around conflict of interest as the world's richest person holds multiple business ties with China and The Pentagon through his rocket company SpaceX and EV-maker Tesla.

How Has White House Addressed Concerns? In earlier statements, when question about the issue of conflict of interest for Elon Musk due to his businesses, the White House had stated that the world's richest man will recluse himself if any such incident arises.

To recluse himself in this instance means that Elon Musk would voluntarily sit out decisions that could cause conflict between national and business interests.