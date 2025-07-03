Elon Musk praises Donald Trump’s foreign policy amid feud over tax and spending bill: ‘Credit where credit is due’

Elon Musk on Wednesday (July 2) praised the President Donald Trump’s foreign policy achievements, including a proposed 60-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire, just days after their clash over tax and spending bill intensified.

“Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world,” Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, hours after Trump announced Israel had agreed to terms for a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.

Musk also shared a screenshot of Trump’s post on Truth Social, in which the President said his team held a “long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza.”

Trump announces ceasefire deal Late Tuesday, Trump said Israel had “agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize a 60-day ceasefire” in the Gaza strip. He warned Hamas that if they refused, “conditions will only get worse.”

The announcement came days ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, his third trip since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump has also renewed efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pledging to broker a settlement within months.

Musk-Trump feud over “Big, Beautiful Bill” Despite offering praise on foreign policy, Musk has been among the most vocal critics of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

He blasted Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act as “utterly insane,” calling it “political suicide” and accusing Republicans of passing a measure that “increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill... that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk posted on Monday (June 30). “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Deportation remark raises eyebrows Tensions reached a new peak when Trump suggested he might consider deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa but has been a US citizen since 2002.

“We’ll have to take a look,” Trump said on Tuesday (July 1) when asked by reporters about Musk’s citizenship status.

He also joked about dispatching DOGE — the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk briefly led — to investigate subsidies benefiting Tesla.

“You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump said. “Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

History of clashing and reconciliation Musk and Trump have a history of volatile public exchanges.

In May, Musk left DOGE and soon after expressed disagreements about the tax and spending bill. He claimed Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without his support. Trump fired back, accusing Musk of going “CRAZY” over cuts to electric vehicle tax credits.