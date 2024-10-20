As the US presidential election is nearing, billionaire Elon Musk is holding several events in support of former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In one such event on Saturday in Harrisburg, Musk promised to give away $1 million every day until election day to anyone who will sign his online petition supporting the US Constitution. And he wasted no time, awarding a $1 million check to an attendee of his event in Pennsylvania aimed at rallying supporters behind Republican Donald Trump. The winner was a man named John Dreher, according to event staff.

This is Musk's latest attempt to influence the tightly-contested presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris through his extraordinary wealth.

The petition Musk is asking people to sign reads: “The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."

Attendees of Saturday's event had to sign the petition, which allows America PAC to garner contact details for more potential voters that it can work to get to the polls for Trump.

"By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you're welcome," the Tesla founder said as he handed Dreher the cheque.

Musk started a political action organization America PAC in support of Trump's presidential campaign. The organization is helping mobilize and register voters in battleground states.

At the Harrisburg event, the third in as many days in Pennsylvania, Musk said that if Harris wins, it will be "the last election," suggesting the US will no longer exist.

The two assassination attempts against Trump prove he is ruffling feathers and upending the status quo in ways Harris won't. That's why no one is trying to kill Harris, Musk also said.