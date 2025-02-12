Elon Musk responds to the fact that people over 150 are now receiving Social Security. Although the US government's Social Security program is intended for the elderly and disabled, surviving to 150 is past the average human lifespan.

"Anyone who is 150 years old and still receiving Social Security should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, or either dead, in my opinion," Elon Musk says in the video. Simply put, Musk says that it is nearly impossible to live beyond 150 and that anyone who did would be an anomaly.

What is United States Social Security Program? In the United States, the Social Security program protects against income loss from retirement, death, or disability. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds manage the program's financial operations.

"There are 150-year-olds receiving Social Security.

Let that sink in…

Elon Musk: "I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two." tweeted Benny Johnson

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has pursued a radical overhaul of the US government, aiming to slash spending and dramatically downsize the 2.3 million-strong civil service. He has deputized billionaire Elon Musk to head a "Department of Government Efficiency" that is combing through payment and personnel records.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the effort could cut $1 trillion from the federal budget, totalling $6.75 trillion in the most recent fiscal year.

What is the problem? The US government has spent more money than it has collected every year since 2001, leading to annual budget deficits and a steadily growing debt load.

According to an AP report, the public debt now stands at $28.9 trillion, equal to 100% of GDP, and the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office predicts it will reach 107% of GDP, a record high, by 2027.

According to the Treasury Department, total debt, which includes obligations to government benefit programs, stands at $36.2 trillion.

An ageing population will push up spending on retirement and health programs, while the labour force that provides income tax revenue is projected to grow more slowly.