Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’

Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
In a turn of events, Elon Musk took to X, to question the 'no' assassination attempts on Donald Trump's opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In a turn of events, Elon Musk took to X, to question the ’no’ assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Getty Images)

Reacting to the news of another shooting incident involving Donald Trump, billionaire supporter Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to question the “no” assassination attempts on political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump, is a former United States President and current Republican nominee for the upcoming US elections scheduled for November 2024. US Vice President Harris is the Democratic Party nominee. She took over after US President Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race following a disastrous debate against Trump. 

Also Read | Donald Trump Assassination Live: Safe after 2nd attempt near Florida golf course

Shooting Near Trump's Florida Golf Course

Trump has survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024, reports said.

This shooting incident comes only two months after he was shot at during an election rally. The AP reported that US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the golf course on Sunday.

An AK-style firearm was recovered near the golf course, the AP reported.

Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the Secret Service is investigating “a protective incident involving Trump” which happened shortly before 2 pm on September 15.

Trump is Safe

In a fundraising email, Trump assured his supporters and addressed the situation, stating, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay. Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support.”

Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” and didn’t provide further details.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue