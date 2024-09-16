Elon Musk reacts to Donald Trump shooting: ‘No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’

Reacting to the news of another shooting incident involving Donald Trump, billionaire supporter Elon Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to question the “no” assassination attempts on political opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Trump, is a former United States President and current Republican nominee for the upcoming US elections scheduled for November 2024. US Vice President Harris is the Democratic Party nominee. She took over after US President Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race following a disastrous debate against Trump.

Shooting Near Trump's Florida Golf Course Trump has survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15, 2024, reports said.

This shooting incident comes only two months after he was shot at during an election rally. The AP reported that US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the golf course on Sunday.

An AK-style firearm was recovered near the golf course, the AP reported.

Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the Secret Service is investigating “a protective incident involving Trump” which happened shortly before 2 pm on September 15.

Trump is Safe In a fundraising email, Trump assured his supporters and addressed the situation, stating, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay. Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support.”

Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity” and didn’t provide further details.