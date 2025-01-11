OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji was found found dead in his apartment last year — with several people including Elon Musk crying foul. His mother claimed earlier this week that the late techie had been against the conversion of OpenAI into a ‘for profit’ company. The interview has sparked fresh debate and also prompted a reaction from the billionaire businessman on X.

"The reason he joined OpenAI was his belief that AI will help humanity. He was very impressed with OpenAI initially because they were nonprofit. That's when his concern started to arise, and he started questioning himself,” the whistleblower's mother said in an interview to Mario Nawfal on X.

Musk re-shared the video on his social media handle — underscoring his point with several exclamation marks. He had previously agreed with her that it “did not seem like a suicide”. The Tesla and SpaceX founder — once a co-founder of OpenAI — has been vocal in his criticism of recent decisions taken by Sam Altman.

Balaji was found dead in his San Francisco apartment last year — months after accusing OpenAI of violating copyright laws while developing ChatGPT. The San Francisco Police Department has ruled his death a suicide and found no evidence of ‘foul play’.

Suchir Balaji had expressed skepticism about the "fair use" of generative artificial intelligence products during an interaction on October 24.

“I recently participated in a NYT story about fair use and generative AI, and why I'm skeptical 'fair use' would be a plausible defence for many generative AI products,” he had opined a month before his death.

He added, "To give some context: I was at OpenAI for nearly 4 years and worked on ChatGPT for the last 1.5 of them. I initially didn't know much about copyright, fair use, etc. but became curious after seeing all the lawsuits filed against GenAI companies."

When I tried to understand the issue better, I eventually came to the conclusion that fair use seems like a pretty implausible defense for a lot of generative AI products, for the basic reason that they can create substitutes that compete with the data they're trained on. I've written up the more detailed reasons for why I believe this in my post. Obviously, I'm not a lawyer, but I still feel like it's important for even non-lawyers to understand the law -- both the letter of it, and also why it's actually there in the first place," he wrote. (ANI)