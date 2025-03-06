Elon Musk, the world's richest man who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency, has reacted to Republican leader Anna Paulina Luna's statement about taking action against four Democratic mayors.

On Wednesday, Anna Paulina Luna, the representative of Florida, announced that four Democratic mayors would be referred to Attorney General Pam Bondi for prosecution for not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Tesla boss Elon Musk shared a post of an X user, who shared a clip of Luna addressing the congress members with the caption,

“Anna Paulina Luna announced she will refer ALL FOUR Mayors present today at the Congressional Hearing to Pam Bondi for criminal prosecution! Hold them accountable!”

The post further mentioned Luna's statement, saying that she would criminally refer them to the Department of Justice for investigation over violation of ‘8 US Code § 1324.’

How did Elon Musk react? Musk reacted to the post with two fire emojis, typically used to highlight something exciting.

Luna's statement comes after Democratic Mayors Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mike Johnston of Denver and Eric Adams of New York City testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform over their refusal to cooperate with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What did Anna Paulina Luna say? “After this line of questioning it’s very clear, that these policies, that you will have all implicated are active and alive and well in your cities, are in direct violation with US Title 8 code, subsection 1324 and is a federal offense,” Luna said.

“But you all speak about a broken immigration system, and yet here you guys are aiding and abetting in that entire process. I want to be very clear about something open border policies, which is something that you guys are talking about hurts people on both sides, including the people that are coming here illegally and then American citizens as well," she added.

Luna further said, “I do not think you guys are bad people, but I think that you are ideologically misled, which is why, unfortunately, based on your responses, I’m all going to be criminally referring you to the Department of Justice for investigation and as soon as I leave here, these will be going over to Pam Bondi."

Probe over sanctuary policies In January, the House Oversight Committee announced that it would probe into Boston, Denver, Chicago, and New York City over its “sanctuary policies.”