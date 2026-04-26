Elon Musk reacts to White House Correspondents’ Association dinner shooting: ‘They’re willing to die to assassinate’

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday (local time) reacted to the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner shooting, which occurred on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton hotel.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, "If they’re willing to die to assassinate, imagine what they will do if they gain political power."

His remarks came a day after a 31-year-old, Cole Tomas Allen, a California teacher, opened fire at the Hilton hotel event, which had thousands of people, including US President Donald Trump, members of his cabinet, and journalists.

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Trump reacts to White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting According to AP, Trump, who was at the event, reacted to the incident that occurred on Saturday night and said, "It's always shocking when something like this happens. Happened to me, a little bit. And that never changes." He went on to say that he was undoubtedly the target and added that the presidency is a "dangerous profession."

Trump said violence associated with politics had escalated in the United States and around the world. "No country is immune," he said. He also suggested that the Saturday shooting indicated how successful his presidency had been. "I've studied assassinations, and I must tell you the most impactful people — the people who do the most, take a look at Abraham Lincoln," Trump said. He added, "The people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that they go after. They don't go after the ones that don't do much."

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Musk's response to previous assassination attempts on Trump Back in July 2024, when Trump survived the first assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk endorsed the incumbent Republican President in the presidential race, calling him "tough." Musk, the world's richest person, posted the endorsement with a video of Trump with blood on his face, pumping his fist after multiple shots rang out. When Trump returned to the assassination site in Pennsylvania again in October, Musk said he would "be there to support" Trump when the former president returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally at the site where the first assassination attempt against him unfolded earlier this year.

The second attempt was made in September 2024 at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. During this time, Musk posted on X that no one was trying to kill Democrats like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

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White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting: Here's what we know Allen, a mechanical engineering graduate and a tutor from California, opened fire at the Hilton hotel, which is believed to be the third assassination attempt on Trump in less than two years. A new report from the Mirror has now revealed that Allen sent a chilling manifesto to his family just 10 minutes before he opened fire at the event.

The manifesto, which was handed over to the police by one of his relatives, Allen wrote, "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I'm not the person raped in a detention camp. I'm not the fisherman executed without trial. I'm not the schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behaviour; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes."

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He went on to mock the lack of security at the hotel and wrote, "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," and added, "Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed it. Actually insane."

The suspect was subdued immediately, and law enforcement officials launched an investigation, with searches being carried out in Washington and Southern California.

Key Takeaways Political violence is on the rise in the United States, prompting concerns among prominent figures.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump both reacted to the shooting, with Trump reflecting on the dangerous nature of political life.

The incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures at public events involving political figures.