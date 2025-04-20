Elon Musk refutes report on SpaceX’s role in building Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has denied that his company is currently involved in building the proposed Golden Dome missile defense shield for the United States, despite a news report suggesting otherwise.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: “SpaceX has not tried to bid for any contract in this regard. Our strong preference would be to stay focused on taking humanity to Mars. If the President asks us to help in this regard, we will do so, but I hope that other companies (not SpaceX) can do this.”

The comment follows a Reuters report that SpaceX, along with software company Palantir and drone maker Anduril, is among the frontrunners to play a major role in developing the high-tech missile shield, dubbed “Golden Dome.” According to news report, the plan is seen as a key part of President Donald Trump's national security vision.

Reuters: 1,000 satellites and space-based interceptors proposed The news report, citing unnamed sources, said the proposed system would involve launching a network of 400 to 1,000 satellites to detect and track incoming missiles. A separate fleet of 200 attack satellites, possibly armed with lasers or missiles, would intercept and destroy threats mid-air.

However, the sources also said that SpaceX is not expected to participate in weaponising the satellites.

According to the news outlet, the three-company group met recently with senior officials from both the Trump campaign and the Pentagon to present their concept for the Golden Dome. The system is reportedly modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome but on a much larger, space-based scale.

White House and Pentagon briefed on options The news publication further reported that more than 180 companies have expressed interest in contributing to the Golden Dome, including defense startups like Epirus, Ursa Major, and Armada.

The concept of the Golden Dome missile shield was formally introduced in a January 27 executive order by Trump, who described a missile strike as "the most catastrophic threat facing the United States."