Elon Musk regrets speaking against Donald Trump; social media demands clarity on Epstein files, ‘Did you lie about it?’

Elon Musk has once again set the internet ablaze—this time by pulling back. The world’s richest man has shared regret on X (formerly Twitter) about his recent posts targeting US President Donald Trump. The two were involved in a public argument over interviews and tax policy.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the Tesla CEO wrote on June 11.

This comes just days after Musk shocked his followers by suggesting that Donald Trump’s name was in the still-sealed Epstein files. The claim instantly went viral.

The apology, though brief, opened the floodgates of mixed emotions online. “Who’s right—Elon Musk or Donald Trump?” asked one user, while another questioned, “Were you hacked?”

Some simply demanded clarity: “Why did you post them? Any reason?”

Many highlighted a key concern: Musk didn’t clarify whether his Epstein claim was true or false.

“Are you back to defending someone who you said is on the Epstein files?”

“So which one is it, is he in the Epstein files or did you just lie about it?”

“There's a difference between "too far" and whether or not they are accurate. You specifically said the Epstein Files aren't out because he's on them. Is that True or False?”

Donald Trump supporters, meanwhile, praised Musk’s apology.

“This public apology means a lot. Not too many people apologize for disrespecting President Trump. Thank you, Elon!”

“Told you this was staged,” came another reaction.

One follower tried to lighten the moment with a proverb: “Reconciliation is best. After all, an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind.”

Some fans are demanding more.

“Since you guys are back together, this can be used to clarify your claim regarding Trump’s name on the Epstein list,” wrote one user.

“You are a good man. You’ve shown that the country’s best interests are at the heart of what you do. We all make mistakes and what matters is how we own them. Thank you for your sincere honesty. That takes strength,” came from another.

Whether it’s genuine regret, PR damage control or a strategic pivot, Musk’s sudden turn has everyone talking.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump In January, Elon Musk joined Donald Trump’s rally and got a government role to cut spending. By March, Trump reduced Musk’s power after ministers complained. They still appeared friendly, even showing Teslas at the White House.