Elon Musk renews debate around Covid-19 vaccine safety: ‘My second vaccine shot almost sent me to…’

A fresh debate over Covid-19 vaccines has emerged following recent remarks by Tesla chief Elon Musk and testimony presented before Germany’s federal parliament, bringing renewed focus on vaccine safety, development timelines, and public discussion.

Musk shares personal experience Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times. I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine, and it was much like any other cold/flu. Bad, but not terrible. But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. Felt like I was dying.”

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Social media claims remain unverified A journalist named PeterSweden also shared a post on X, claiming that a former pharmaceutical toxicologist had made serious allegations during a parliamentary enquiry in Germany about vaccine-related deaths. These claims have spread widely online but remain unverified and have not been confirmed by mainstream scientific or regulatory bodies.

Reacting to the billionaire's post, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: "Countless numbers of people have died from the Covid vaccines. Many live with vaccine injuries. Women have had miscarriages.

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Their FDA approval must be revoked, and they need to be entirely taken off the market.

I had Covid early in March of 2020 and was only sick for a few days. I never took the vaccine because the risks were much higher than the actual virus."

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Testimony before German parliament The discussion gained momentum after a recent hearing in Germany’s federal parliament. On March 19, 2026, Dr Helmut Sterz, described as a former toxicologist linked to pharmaceutical work, spoke before the Bundestag’s Corona Enquete Commission.

He raised concerns about the speed of Covid-19 vaccine development, suggesting that some long-term risk studies, including those on carcinogenic effects, may not have been fully completed before the vaccines were rolled out widely. He said this was due to the intense pressure during the peak of the pandemic.

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Earlier, Musk had responded to comments made by US Vice President JD Vance during an appearance on the The Joe Rogan Experience. Vance said, “we are not talking enough about the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines in this country,” adding that he experienced a strong reaction after taking the vaccine despite having contracted Covid-19 multiple times.

Musk’s stance on mandates Musk has previously criticised mandatory vaccination policies, saying he would have preferred going to “prison” rather than enforcing such rules for his employees. He also claimed that his third vaccine dose nearly led to hospitalisation.

Social media reactions to Musk's post The post quickly gained traction, evoking a range of reactions. Here are some of them:

A user wrote: "Mine did send me to the hospital; I had a heart attack at age 26."

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Another user said: "The easiest decision I've ever made was not taking that poison."

A third user said: "We all agree with you, Elon!"

A fourth user said: "It’s weird to me that such a smart man would get this vaccine."