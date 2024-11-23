Billionaire Elon Musk responds to Trump Jr's post on X hinting to buy the US media outlet MSNBC news. The Tesla founder jokes about his idea behind previously showing up with a sink at the Twitter office, on Friday, November 22.

Billionaire Elon Musk responded Friday, November 22, to a social media post re-shared by Donald Trump Jr, asking for the price of a US news media outlet. The post referred to Trump Jr's suggestion that Musk consider buying the left-leaning cable channel MSNBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump Jr shared a post on Friday about Comcast putting MSNBC up for sale.

“How much does it cost?" said Musk, replying to Donald Trump's eldest son's post on X on Friday. The post was re-shared with the title, “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk also shared the post on his X profile, saying, “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely."

Musk even joked with popular American podcast host Joe Rogan, who entered the discussion between Trump Jr and the billionaire.

“Maybe I should show up there with a sink," said Musk, referring to how he showed up at the Twitter (now X) office with a sink in his hand as a metaphor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I knew if I brought a sink they would have to let that sink in. How could they not?" Musk posted on November 23.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr responded to Musk's query, “I mean it can’t be much. Look at the ratings," said the American businessman.

According to the news portal NDTV, Comcast recently announced that MSNBC, E!, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, SYFY and the Golf Channel would form part of a new, publicly traded company as the telecom focuses on NBC and Bravo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When you look at our assets, talented management team and balance sheet strength, we are able to set these businesses up for future growth," Brian L Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast, told The Guardian.

NDTV reported, citing a New York Times report, that MSNBC's rating had dropped significantly after Donald Trump's win in the US Election in 2024. The ratings further went down after the co-hosts of the Morning Joe show, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago to start a dialogue.

On the US media front, Musk has been fighting for “free speech" while Trump has long called out MSNBC and others as “partisan" changes that cater to the Democrats and left-liberals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the canvassing trail, Trump came down heavily upon CBS News after the portal suggested that the 60 Minutes interview featuring Vice President Kamala Harris was heavily edited, according to the report.