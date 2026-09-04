Elon Musk’s America PAC spends $800,000 to boost Republicans in key midterm races

Elon Musk’s super PAC, America PAC, has spent about $800,000 in battleground races to support Republican candidates as the 2026 US midterm elections approach, according to NBC News.

The PAC is targeting several closely contested Senate races, including contests in Maine, Michigan and Texas, the news outlet reported, citing a campaign finance filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday night.

America PAC disclosed nearly $250,000 in recent spending in the Texas Senate race, more than $170,000 in Maine and more than $25,000 in Michigan, according to the filing.

The spending comes roughly two months before the midterm elections, with Democrats seeking to flip competitive seats and regain control of one or both chambers of Congress. NBC News reported that the latest filing suggests Musk is prepared to deploy additional funds as the midterm campaign intensifies.

Musk PAC targets more than a dozen states America PAC is also spending in House and Senate contests across more than a dozen states, including Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, NBC News reported.

The spending in Texas is relatively modest compared with the tens of millions of dollars expected to be spent in the race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. However, the spending comes as Republicans have raised concerns about Paxton’s fundraising gap and urged outside groups to help bolster the GOP nominee.

Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for America PAC, said in a statement earlier this summer that the group was “excited to again be part of the team” supporting Republican candidates in the midterms.

“The president’s political team and the rest of the GOP apparatus have built a top-notch operation” to help Republicans retain control of Congress, Romeo said, according to the news outlet.

Musk’s political spending returns to focus Musk emerged as one of the biggest financial backers of Republicans during the 2024 presidential campaign. He spent more than $250 million supporting Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.

The billionaire continued his political involvement the following year, spending millions to support a conservative candidate in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race. That candidate ultimately lost.

Musk and Trump initially developed a close political relationship during the early months of Trump's second presidential term. Musk served as the public face of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, appearing at Cabinet meetings and gaining significant access to the president.

Their relationship later deteriorated, with Musk publicly clashing with Trump and briefly floating the idea of creating a new political party called the “America Party.”

The feud, however, appears to have cooled. Musk and Trump have since been seen together, including during Trump's state visit to China earlier this year.

With the 2026 midterms approaching, Musk’s renewed PAC spending could make him an important source of outside financial support for Republican candidates in some of the country's most competitive races.

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