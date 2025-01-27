Elon Musk’s DOGE is hiring: The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has set up a new job site to recruit full-time, salaried positions for software engineers and other tech staffers.

“The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here!” DOGE posted on social media channel X on Monday.

Here is a full list of roles DOGE is hiring for Full-time, salaried software engineers

InfoSec engineers

Human resource professionals Bloomberg reported that the site went live Sunday afternoon, days after US President Donald Trump signed the executive order formally establishing DOGE.

Elon Musk’s DOGE is hiring: Eligibility, how to apply As per the report, to apply, candidates must:

1) Confirm their understanding that the position is full-time, in-office, and located in Washington, DC.

2) Only US citizens are eligible

3) Provide contact information

4) Upload a resume

5) Submit up to three bullet points detailing exceptional abilities.

In an executive order, Trump renamed the US Digital Service—currently an in-house technology think tank within the President's Executive Office—the US DOGE Service.

The newly rebranded group will have an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, part of the White House complex. According to Trump, it will be staffed by about 20 new hires tasked with ensuring the programme's implementation. The order also established DOGE teams, each consisting of at least four members, at every federal agency to carry out the initiative.

A union representing hundreds of thousands of federal employees filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on January 20, arguing that DOGE violates a 1972 US law that mandates checks on conflicts of interest, ideological balance, and transparency for groups with direct access to the White House.