Elon Musk’s estranged daughter makes bold drag debut at anti-ICE fundraiser in Los Angeles

ivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged transgender daughter of Elon Musk, made a dramatic and defiant drag debut over the weekend during a politically charged fundraiser in downtown Los Angeles, sending a strong message of identity, resistance, and activism.

Drag debut at anti-ICE benefit The 21-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson performed at “SAVE HER! — an Environmental Drag Show”, a fundraiser held Friday night at The Bellwether, a venue just blocks from the site of recent protests over immigration enforcement raids. The show, organised by drag environmentalist Pattie Gonia, aimed to raise funds for an immigration legal defense group aiding individuals impacted by a recent surge in ICE activity.

Dressed in a striking black catsuit with a metallic corset, knee-high platform boots, and bold gothic makeup, Wilson waved a trans pride flag as she took the stage to loud cheers. She later described the experience on Instagram as “fulfilling forever dreams,” and thanked the audience for helping raise money for “those in need.”

Backdrop of political unrest The drag show was staged amid rising tensions in Los Angeles following the June 6 ICE raid at a Home Depot, which triggered mass protests and confrontations with federal authorities. The Trump administration’s crackdown, supported by National Guard and US Marines mobilised under pressure from President Donald Trump, has drawn criticism from California leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley seeks debt buyers for Musk-owned xAI after Trump feud

A strained family rift Wilson’s performance and political stance continue to reflect the deep divide between her and her high-profile father. Elon Musk has publicly blamed her gender identity on what he calls the “woke mind virus” and has accused her private school of turning her into a “communist.”

Wilson has made her rejection of her father equally clear. In a scathing interview last year, she called Musk a “pathetic man-child”.