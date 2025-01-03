In a bold statement to ring in the new year, X CEO Linda Yaccarino unveiled a slate of upcoming features aimed at redefining the platform in 2025. Touted as a step closer to the “everything app” vision championed by Elon Musk, the features include the highly anticipated “X Money” payment system, the introduction of X TV, and enhancements to the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok.

Yaccarino teased the developments in a celebratory post on X, declaring, “In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media! 2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok, and more. Buckle up. Happy New Year!”

Key unveilings X Money: An official account for the payment service, @XMoney, was launched earlier this week and has already amassed over 140,000 followers. Although specifics remain under wraps, crypto enthusiasts speculate that the system may incorporate digital assets like Dogecoin, leveraging Elon Musk’s blockchain advocacy.

X TV: Positioned as a significant leap into multimedia, X TV aims to enhance the platform's video and audio capabilities, enabling users to engage more deeply through live and on-demand content.

Grok AI chatbot: X plans to expand Grok’s capabilities as part of its broader push into artificial intelligence, further solidifying the platform’s innovative edge.

Aiming for the "Everything App" dream Since Musk’s acquisition of the platform and its rebranding to X, the company has been inching toward a transformative goal: becoming a one-stop Everything App for social media, payments, e-commerce, and more. Musk has often referenced China’s WeChat as a blueprint for this vision.

“You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life,” Musk stated during a 2022 meeting. “If we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success.”

Yaccarino echoed this sentiment, describing X as “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

While Musk has yet to publicly comment on the launch, his support for blockchain technologies and past integration of Dogecoin at Tesla have fueled speculation about the potential of X Money.

With these developments, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for X, positioning itself at the crossroads of social media innovation and digital finance.

