Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk accused of sexual abuse: What we know

Errol Musk, 79, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren dating back to 1993, according to a report by The New York Times on Tuesday (September 23).

Citing personal letters, emails, and interviews with family members, NYT said that Errol Musk “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family.” The earliest reported allegation dates to 1993, when a four-year-old stepdaughter claimed he had touched her at the family home.

A decade later, the same stepdaughter alleged witnessing Errol Musk sniffing her soiled underwear. Other family members have accused him of abusing two daughters and a stepson, the news out said.

Legal investigations The news outlet stated that three separate law enforcement investigations were opened in response to the allegations. Two inquiries ended without action, while details regarding the third investigation remain unclear.

Family ties and impact on Elon Musk The Times reported that these allegations may help explain why Elon Musk, who briefly served as an adviser to the second Trump administration, rarely speaks about his father publicly.

Errol Musk denies claims Errol Musk dismissed the accusations in a statement to the Times, calling them “nonsense” and “false.” He added, “There was no evidence because this is nonsense. The reports are false.” He accused family members of coercing children to make false claims and suggested attempts to extort his eldest son, Elon Musk.

According to the Times, Elon Musk did not respond to requests for comment regarding his father or the allegations.

