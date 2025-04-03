Elon Musk’s government exit talk sparks controversy—White House slams ‘Garbage’ report

The White House pushed back against claims that Elon Musk is making an abrupt exit from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling the reports “garbage.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to respond to a Politico report suggesting that President Donald Trump had informed his inner circle that Musk would be stepping down in the coming weeks.

“This ‘scoop’ is garbage,” Leavitt wrote. “Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Report: Musk’s departure looms amid political tensions Elon Musk is set to step back from his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the coming weeks, according to a Politico report citing three anonymous Trump insiders. The report suggests that while President Donald Trump remains pleased with Musk’s contributions, both men have recently decided that it is time for the billionaire to return to his businesses and take on a more supportive role.

While Musk has been a prominent advocate for Trump's policies, some administration officials and allies have reportedly grown frustrated with his unpredictability. According to Politico, there is a growing perception that Musk has become a political liability, particularly after a conservative judge he publicly supported lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court race by a 10-point margin.

Despite these tensions, Trump insiders maintain that the president continues to appreciate Musk’s contributions, especially through the DOGE initiative, which has focused on streamlining government operations. However, sources suggest that Musk’s exit represents a shift in their relationship from just a month ago when Trump allies predicted Musk would find a way to stay beyond the 130-day limit imposed on special government employees.

Musk’s role at DOGE was always temporary Musk’s appointment as a special government employee had a fixed term of 130 days, starting on Inauguration Day. Under U.S. ethics laws, special government employees cannot serve for more than 130 days in a 365-day period, meaning Musk’s tenure is set to end by May 30.

Despite speculation, both Musk and Trump have reiterated that his role was always intended to be temporary. “I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion within that time frame,” Musk said in a recent Fox News interview when asked if he would extend his government service. Advertisement

Musk’s DOGE tenure nears its end Musk’s leadership at DOGE has been characterized by his push for government efficiency and cost-cutting measures. While critics have questioned the impact of his policies, supporters argue that his presence has brought a fresh perspective to bureaucracy.