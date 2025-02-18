Ashley St. Clair feels “jilted and terrified” after Elon Musk refused to come to her aid when reporters began investigating their infant son, according to her friend Emma-Jo Morris. St. Clair’s recent decision to publicly name Musk as the father of her child wasn’t an attention-seeking move, Morris told The New York Post.

“Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own,” said Morris, a political consultant and former deputy politics editor at The Post.

Musk’s ‘hostile’ actions left St. Clair feeling abandoned Morris revealed that Ashley St. Clair initially believed she and Elon Musk would have a co-parenting arrangement similar to those he has with his other children’s mothers. However, when she sought his guidance after reporters started digging, she claimed he ignored her.

“It’s a very hostile action [by Musk] not to respond when the mother of your son calls and says, ‘The press is hounding me, what do I do?’” Morris said.

According to Morris, St. Clair felt she had no choice but to reveal the truth herself. “This is about letting herself tell the story before somebody else tells it for her and potentially either causes her reputational damage or harm,” she added.

Public feud over acknowledgment St. Clair made headlines when she publicly named Musk as the father of her child and accused him of delaying an agreement to recognise the boy. Following her posts on X, she gave an exclusive interview to The Post about their relationship.

Musk has yet to officially claim parenthood but responded with a cryptic “whoa” to a post suggesting that St. Clair had been trying to trap him for five years.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote on X.

Fear and emotional fallout Morris described St. Clair as both devastated and frightened by Musk’s reaction. “On the one hand, it’s biological, you expect protection [from] who is the father of your son, and there is an emotional tie between them,” she said.

“On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying,” she added.

If St. Clair’s claims are true, her son would be Musk’s 13th child with four different women. The situation remains unresolved as Musk has yet to make an official statement addressing the matter.

