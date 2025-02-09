Maye Musk, the 76-year-old mother of billionaire-turned-government official Elon Musk, captivated audiences at New York Fashion Week 2025. Closing the Juzui show on Friday (February 7), she donned a shimmering silver gown and a feathery white fur coat, perfectly complementing her signature silver hairstyle.

Juzui hailed Maye Musk as "a true embodiment of timeless elegance," underscoring her enduring influence in the fashion world. The event, held at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, showcased upcoming fall and winter trends, with Musk making a grand entrance as the show’s final model.

A longstanding relationship with Juzui For several seasons, Musk has been a staple in Taoray Wang’s runway presentations, consistently closing the designer’s shows. Following a display of floral prints, slouch pants, and tulle micro-skirts, Musk graced the catwalk in a dazzling charcoal dress, drawing applause from the audience.

Chief designer Taoray Wang expressed admiration for Musk, stating, "Maye as a person, as a woman, I really adore her and respect her. She inspired me, and I believe she’s inspired many of my customers in China."

Elon Musk’s political rise While Maye Musk remains a celebrated figure in the fashion industry, her son Elon has been making waves in Washington, D.C. After aligning with President Donald Trump during the final months of the campaign, Elon Musk now plays a significant role in the administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. He has spearheaded efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

His rapid ascent in government has raised concerns among some members of Congress, who worry about his growing influence. Despite her son's political prominence, Maye Musk has largely avoided discussing politics. However, she was present at Trump’s inauguration alongside her children—Elon, 53, Kimbal, 52, and Tosca, 50.

Maye Musk: A trailblazing model, and author Early life and education Maye Musk was born on April 19, 1948, in Canada but spent much of her childhood in South Africa. Her parents, Joshua and Wyn Haldeman, were adventurous explorers, and their influence instilled in her a sense of resilience and independence. She studied dietetics at the University of the Orange Free State in South Africa and later earned a master's degree in nutritional sciences from the University of Toronto.

A career in fashion and nutrition Maye Musk has been a professional model for over five decades, defying industry norms and age expectations. She gained prominence in the 1960s and continued to model into her 70s, gracing the covers of magazines like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Time, Vogue, and Elle.

Beyond modeling, she built a successful career as a dietitian and nutritionist, giving lectures, running her own practice, and publishing a bestselling book, A Woman Makes a Plan, which shares her life lessons on aging, career, and confidence.

Personal life and family Maye was married to Errol Musk, an engineer from South Africa, but the couple divorced in 1979. She raised her three children—Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca Musk—as a single mother while juggling her career. Elon Musk, her eldest son, went on to become the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, while Kimbal is a restaurateur and entrepreneur, and Tosca is a filmmaker.

Continued influence in fashion and beyond Even in her 70s, Maye Musk remains a highly sought-after model and style icon. She regularly walks the runway for designers such as Taoray Wang and Juzui, proving that beauty and success have no age limit. Her presence at major fashion events, including New York Fashion Week, continues to inspire generations of women.