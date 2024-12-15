Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, recently shared insights into her son’s growing bond with President-elect Donald Trump as they spend more time together ahead of Inauguration Day next month. Maye, speaking with Fox Business, revealed that the two men are developing a strong rapport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They do get along well," Maye Musk told the news outlet. “I think Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn't have any alternative motives," she was also quoted as saying.

Thanksgiving bond: Elon and Barron talk Mars Maye shared a special moment from the Thanksgiving holiday, where her son Elon connected with Trump's youngest son, Barron. According to Maye, the two bonded over their shared interest in space exploration.

“At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets," Maye said. “[Barron's] 18 years old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too."

Musk's commitment to America's future Maye also praised Elon Musk's intentions to contribute positively to the future of America, highlighting his dedication to innovation and progress. She expressed that Trump has demonstrated transparency and honesty in his leadership proposals.

"My son wants 'to do good things' for America," Maye said as per the news report. "I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open so that you know where your tax dollars are going. He's not going to be mean to people… I think we're all going to be happier."

Photos of Musk and Trump together have circulated widely, including images from a Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving dinner, SpaceX rocket launches, and even a UFC heavyweight match—symbolizing the growing visibility of their collaboration.

Maye Musk's growing connection with the Trump family As her son's relationship with Trump strengthens, Maye herself has been developing her bond with the Trump family. She described her interactions with the family as warm and positive.

“I've met Melania. I'm looking forward to spending more time with her, too," Maye shared. “Everyone is delightful, kind, sweet, generous, interesting and soft-spoken, which is interesting because, as politicians, you can talk loud."