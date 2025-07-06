Elon Musk’s new America Party sparks support and bitter backlash. Check the list of who’s backing him and who's not

Elon Musk’s America Party has quickly become a lightning rod for both interest and controversy, with prominent figures including Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci signaling early curiosity—and some Trump allies already lashing out.

After Musk announced the creation of the “America Party” on X (formerly Twitter), billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban chimed in with an encouraging reply.

Cuban wrote: “I work with [Center for Competitive Democracy]. They will help you get on ballots. That is their mission.”

The Center for Competitive Democracy is known for helping independent candidates qualify for state ballots, underscoring that Musk’s effort could quickly become a serious logistical operation.

Anthony Scaramucci: “I would like to meet” Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Donald Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, also expressed interest.

In a short post, Scaramucci said: “I would like to meet to discuss.”

Other tech and social media personalities voiced enthusiasm, including Brian Krassenstein, who asked: “Awesome! Where can we see more information?”

Steve Bannon slams Musk as a “non-American” While some were excited, Trump’s allies were swift to condemn Musk’s move.

On his podcast The War Room, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon launched an especially personal attack: “The buffoon. Elmo the Mook, formerly known as Elon Musk, Elmo the Mook. He’s today, in another smear, and this—only a foreigner could do this—think about it, he’s got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party.”

Bannon added: “No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African. We take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime of what you did—among many.”

Loomer predicts defections from Trump world Trump ally Laura Loomer speculated that well-known conservatives like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie could side with Musk.

Musk's break with Trump over tax spending bill Musk’s decision follows a feud with Donald Trump over what is called "One Big Beautiful Bill”—a tax and spending package.

Musk recently severed ties with the Trump White House, where he had been tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

On Saturday, Musk formalised the split, posting: “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

He cited a July 4 poll of his followers in which 65.4% supported forming a new party.

No Presidential run, but third-party ambitions Although Musk, a foreign-born US citizen, cannot run for President himself, he is legally allowed to bankroll third-party candidates and help them get on the ballot in all 50 states.