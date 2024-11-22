Elon Musk’s next big project - Ad Astra preschool: $100M bet on redefining education for toddlers

Ad Astra, a pre-kindergarten Montessori school funded by Elon Musk, has received its initial state permit, allowing the facility to begin operations in Bastrop County, Texas. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed the licensing on November 14, after an earlier inspection cleared delays in the application process, Fortune reported.

A STEM-focused mission Located 40 minutes from Austin, Ad Astra (Latin for "to the stars") will initially enroll up to 24 children aged three to six. The school focuses on exploration-based learning and Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Activities range from coloring to studying maps and globes, all designed to foster curiosity and foundational skills. Outside, toddlers will enjoy amenities like a basketball court and tricycles, Fortune detailed.

The curriculum incorporates principles inspired by psychologists Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs, aiming to instill responsibility, respect, and resourcefulness in students, according to state permit documents obtained by Fortune.

Ambitious expansion plans Backed by Elon Musk's X Foundation, a non-profit funded through the Musk Foundation with nearly $100 million allocated, Ad Astra is envisioned as the starting point for a broader education initiative. Plans include expanding to K-12 schools and establishing a university within Texas, contingent on the program's success, Fortune noted.

For now, the school operates out of a white farmhouse in Bastrop County, near Musk's company facilities.

Operational details The school’s management falls under Xplor Education, led by CEO Greg Marick, with three other faculty members already onboard. Its early learning model combines periods for “work” and “play,” teaching children practical skills such as sweeping, conflict resolution, and apologizing, as per the business website report.

While Musk’s name does not appear on Ad Astra’s application documents, his involvement is evident. The X Foundation owns the school property, and Musk’s financial advisor, Jared Birchall, submitted the application, Fortune revealed.

Looking ahead The initial student capacity of 54 may grow, depending on community demand and quality benchmarks, according to the X Foundation. However, tuition fees for the Bastrop facility remain undisclosed.