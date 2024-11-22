Elon Musk’s next big project - Ad Astra preschool: $100M bet on redefining education for toddlers

  • Elon Musk’s preschool, Ad Astra, aims to revolutionize early childhood education with a STEM-focused curriculum blending exploration and life skills. Backed by Musk’s X Foundation, the Texas-based school is the first step in his $100M plan to expand into K-12 schools and a university.

Ravi Hari
Updated22 Nov 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Elon Musk's new Montessori school, Ad Astra, is for children ages 3 to 6 in Texas. (Reuters file photo)
Elon Musk’s new Montessori school, Ad Astra, is for children ages 3 to 6 in Texas. (Reuters file photo)

Ad Astra, a pre-kindergarten Montessori school funded by Elon Musk, has received its initial state permit, allowing the facility to begin operations in Bastrop County, Texas. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed the licensing on November 14, after an earlier inspection cleared delays in the application process, Fortune reported.

A STEM-focused mission

Located 40 minutes from Austin, Ad Astra (Latin for "to the stars") will initially enroll up to 24 children aged three to six. The school focuses on exploration-based learning and Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Activities range from coloring to studying maps and globes, all designed to foster curiosity and foundational skills. Outside, toddlers will enjoy amenities like a basketball court and tricycles, Fortune detailed.

The curriculum incorporates principles inspired by psychologists Alfred Adler and Rudolf Dreikurs, aiming to instill responsibility, respect, and resourcefulness in students, according to state permit documents obtained by Fortune.

Also Read | TIME covers Elon Musk’s to-do list ‘Get Trump elected, slash $2 trillion, more’

Ambitious expansion plans

Backed by Elon Musk's X Foundation, a non-profit funded through the Musk Foundation with nearly $100 million allocated, Ad Astra is envisioned as the starting point for a broader education initiative. Plans include expanding to K-12 schools and establishing a university within Texas, contingent on the program's success, Fortune noted.

For now, the school operates out of a white farmhouse in Bastrop County, near Musk's company facilities.

Also Read | Trump’s plan to cut spending could ignite legal war with Congress, says Report

Operational details

The school’s management falls under Xplor Education, led by CEO Greg Marick, with three other faculty members already onboard. Its early learning model combines periods for “work” and “play,” teaching children practical skills such as sweeping, conflict resolution, and apologizing, as per the business website report.

While Musk’s name does not appear on Ad Astra’s application documents, his involvement is evident. The X Foundation owns the school property, and Musk’s financial advisor, Jared Birchall, submitted the application, Fortune revealed.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s ‘first buddy’ role: Tesla CEO joins Trump, Google’s Pichai on call

Looking ahead

The initial student capacity of 54 may grow, depending on community demand and quality benchmarks, according to the X Foundation. However, tuition fees for the Bastrop facility remain undisclosed.

Ad Astra marks another addition to Musk’s diverse portfolio of projects, blending his vision for education with his passion for innovation and community impact.

Key Takeaways
  • Ad Astra preschool emphasizes exploration-based learning and STEM education for children aged three to six.
  • The school aims to instill principles of responsibility, respect, and resourcefulness in its students.
  • Elon Musk’s investment reflects a broader ambition to expand into K-12 education and higher learning institutions.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk’s next big project - Ad Astra preschool: $100M bet on redefining education for toddlers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.