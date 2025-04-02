Elon Musk’s power play in Wisconsin fails—And his response is ‘I expected to lose…’

Tech billionaire and US President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk downplayed the electoral loss of conservative Judge Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, despite investing millions into the contest.

"I expected to lose, but there is value to losing a piece for a positional gain," Musk said in a post on X, following liberal Judge Susan Crawford’s decisive victory.

Liberal victory and its implications Crawford’s win maintains the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, dealing a blow to conservative efforts to reshape Wisconsin’s legal landscape.

Schimel’s defeat in Wisconsin—a state that Trump won in November—has sent ripples. In a state known for its razor-thin election margins, Crawford’s commanding win was seen as a rebuke of Trump’s and Musk’s influence in the race.

Musk’s involvement and controversy Musk poured an estimated $20 million into Schimel’s campaign, making the Wisconsin Supreme Court race the most expensive judicial contest in US history.

The loss comes after the billionaire personally staged a rally in Wisconsin, donning the state’s signature cheesehead hat while handing out $1 million to attendees.

Ties to Trump and the White House As a key figure in President Donald Trump’s administration, Musk’s role extends beyond campaign financing. He has spearheaded efforts to reduce the size of the federal government and backed conservative judicial appointments.

Wisconsin ballot initiative on Voter ID Despite Schimel’s loss, Musk celebrated the passage of a Wisconsin ballot initiative enshrining an existing voter ID law into the state Constitution.