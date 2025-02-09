Tech billionaire Elon Musk has officially declared his love for US President Donald Trump. On Saturday, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, “I Donald Trump.”

However, the Tesla CEO added a condition to this declaration and said, “...as much as a straight man can love another man.”

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, found Elon Musk's post hilarious and reacted with laughing emojis.

Musk's post gained a lot of traction, and of course, social media users flooded the space with jokes on Elon Musk and Donald Trump's “bromance”.

“Greatest bromance in history,” a user said, sharing their picture.

While another user reminded him that Valentine's Day was still days away. “Valentine’s Day is on the 14th.”

“Says a lot when you have to state ‘as much as a straight man’...,” said another user.

“You two are going to break up eventually,” a user asked, sharing an AI-generated picture of the duo inspired by “The Notebook.”

Musk's ‘love’ is definitely not one-sided During a White House briefing with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy seized the moment and asked Donald Trump about Elon Musk's post.

“Elon Musk says, 'I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.' What does the First Lady think of that?” Doocy asked.

Trump shrugged off the question with his signature grin and said, “Oh, I think she'll be okay with it... somehow.”

Also Read | Donald Trump mocks Time magazine over Elon Musk cover

Why the bromance? Elon Musk's post comes after Donald Trump cemented his role as a key ally—donating over $100 million to GOP causes, attending rallies, and shaping policy – weeks after he returned to the White House.

Trump’s sweeping executive orders target birthright citizenship and DEI policies, while Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has controversially accessed sensitive government records.