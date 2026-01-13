Elon Musk says he will seek full custody of 1-year-old son after baby mama Ashley St. Clair's remarks on trans community

Elon Musk said on Monday (January 12) that he plans to file for full custody of his one-year-old son, citing comments made by the child’s mother, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, about the transgender community.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief made the claim in a post on X, responding to a follower amid an online debate over St. Clair’s recent statements.

‘I will be filing for full custody today’ “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote in response to a comment urging him to seek full care of the child.

It remains unclear whether St. Clair has ever suggested she would allow her son to undergo a gender transition. No such statement from her has been cited publicly.

St. Clair apologises for past views Musk’s post followed a public apology from St. Clair over the weekend, in which she expressed regret over her earlier positions on transgender issues.

“I feel immense guilt for my role,” she wrote in response to an X user who accused her of “blatant transphobia” in the past.

“And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain,” she added. “I don’t really know how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

Musk’s family The billionaire has children with multiple partners. He shares five children with his first wife, author Justine Wilson — twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Their first child, Nevada, died in 2002 at 10 weeks old.

Musk also has three children with musician Grimes — X, Exa Dark Siderael, and Techno Mechanicus — and four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus.