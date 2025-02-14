Elon Musk says ’Make Europe Great Again’, shares JD Vance’s speech from Munich Security Conference

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has thrown his support behind US Vice President JD Vance following his controversial remarks at the Munich Security Conference, calling for a revival of Europe’s traditional values.

Musk took to social media platform X, posting, “Make Europe Great Again! MEGA, MEGA, MEGA!” in reaction to Vance’s speech.

Vance delivered a scathing critique of European governments, accusing them of restricting free speech and undermining democracy from within. Speaking before an audience of political leaders, military officials, and diplomats, he dismissed concerns about Russian interference in European politics, a position aligning with former US President Donald Trump’s scepticism towards intelligence reports on the matter.

A Stark Warning to Europe Vance argued that Europe’s greatest threat was not external powers like Russia or China, but rather a self-inflicted erosion of democratic principles. “The threat I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor. What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” he stated.

He went on to criticise Brussels for clamping down on social media under the pretext of countering hate speech and accused Germany of heavy-handed measures against its own citizens for expressing controversial opinions. Sweden and the United Kingdom were also called out for what he described as a deterioration of religious freedoms.

His remarks left many in the audience visibly taken aback, with reports suggesting there was no applause in one of the conference’s side rooms where attendees listened in.

European Leaders Respond Vance’s statements were met with swift condemnation from European officials. Nathalie Tocci, director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali think tank, called his words a direct attack on European democracy. “Vance’s attack on European democracy in Munich, perversely twisting the language of democracy itself, should leave no doubt whatsoever that the aim of this administration is to destroy the EU and its liberal democracies,” she said.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also rejected Vance’s comparisons. “If I understood him correctly, he is comparing parts of Europe with authoritarian regimes. This is not acceptable,” he remarked.

Romanian Election Controversy Vance was particularly critical of the annulment of Romania’s November presidential election, which was overturned by the country’s top court over allegations of Russian interference. He dismissed the reasoning behind the decision, likening it to Soviet-era tactics.

“If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you,” he declared, questioning whether elections could truly be considered democratic if they were so easily disrupted by foreign influence.