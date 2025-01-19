Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has voiced his opposition to the TikTok ban in the United States, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech. In a recent post on X, Musk expressed his longstanding stance against the move, stating that banning TikTok would undermine this fundamental principle.

However, Musk also highlighted a key issue regarding the unequal access of social media platforms in the US and China. He pointed out that while TikTok operated in America, X is not allowed to function in China. Musk argued that this situation is “unbalanced” and called for changes to ensure fair access for platforms across both countries.

Elon Musk on X: "I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but 𝕏 is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change."

In a recent post on X, Elon Musk shared his stance on the ongoing debate surrounding the potential ban of TikTok in the United States. Despite acknowledging that such a move could benefit his platform, 𝕏, Musk expressed his firm opposition to banning TikTok, emphasizing that it goes against the core values of freedom of speech and expression. He stated, "In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform."

Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for.

On Sunday, TikTok ceased functioning for its 170 million American users after a law was enacted banning the app due to concerns from US politicians about the potential misuse of Americans' data by Chinese officials.

The federal ban, passed with bipartisan support in April, required ByteDance to sever ties with TikTok's US operations by Sunday. US President Joe Biden earlier signed the law, and the US Supreme Court upheld it earlier this week. TikTok and ByteDance challenged the law on First Amendment grounds but were unsuccessful in halting the ban.

TikTok’s legal team and ByteDance have raised concerns about the impact of the ban on free speech, with TikTok CEO Shou Chew thanking President-elect Donald Trump for his support. Trump, who once advocated for TikTok's removal, signaled that he might extend the deadline by 90 days to allow ByteDance to find an approved buyer for the app’s US operations. Tiktok posted screenshot praising Trump’s commitment to working on a solution to keep TikTok in the US.

