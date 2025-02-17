Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk publicly showed affection for his twins, Strider and Azure, whom he shares with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Zilis posted a heartwarming photo on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "Lil loves of my life," followed by two red heart emojis. Musk responded with a smiling face with three hearts emoji, to which Zilis replied with another red heart.

Ashley St. Clair reveals she shares a child with Musk The post by Shivon Zilis came just hours after conservative commentator and author Ashley St. Clair made a surprising announcement. "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she revealed in a statement.

St. Clair explained her reasons for keeping the news private until now, stating, "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause." She urged the press to respect her child's privacy, adding, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk responds with a one-word reaction Musk’s initial reaction to the news was brief. In response to an X post that accused St. Clair of planning for years to "ensnare" him, Musk simply replied, "Whoa."

The post included a screenshot of an alleged 2020 tweet from St. Clair in which she jokingly wrote, "I need to get Elon Musk’s attention for a marriage proposal, pls Greg." A user named Greg Price had replied, "He's got a kid with a woman already. Seems unlikely to work out." To this, St. Clair allegedly responded, "Well, he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis met PM Modi in Washington DC Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, along with Shivon Zilis, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC this week. The meeting focused on discussions surrounding technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration.

