Elon Musk shares TikToker’s angry rant defending Tesla CEO, ’Show your utter stupidity’

As the debate over Elon Musk’s expanding influence within the US government intensifies, a recent TikTok video shared by Musk on X (formerly Twitter) defends his criticism of government inefficiencies. The video, which features a passionate rant by TikTok user official_elly_may, supports Musk's stance on wasteful government spending and accuses Democrats of attacking him for exposing corruption rather than addressing the real issues.

The video shared by Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, features a TikToker by handle official_elly_may angrily defending his stance on government spending, suggesting that instead of addressing wasteful programs, Democrats are attacking Musk for exposing corruption, and wasteful expenditure.

Musk’s role in Department of Government Efficiency In the video, the woman discusses Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stating, "Elon Musk was hired for the Department of Government Efficiency. What does the DOGE do? What is its main number one goal? To make sure our government is running efficiently." The speaker argues that Musk’s actions are in line with his mission of ensuring better allocation of taxpayer dollars.

Accusations against Democrats: Shooting the messenger The TikToker further criticises the Democrats, claiming they are targeting Musk for pointing out government waste. "Democrats are just going down... you (Democrats) are trying to shoot the messenger, because he is showing you that a lot of our money is being wasted," the speaker says.

The angry rant calls out various programs such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and US funding overseas, accusing the Democrats of mismanaging resources.

Hypothetical bank robbery analogy The Tiktoker also draws an analogy comparing Musk’s role to someone who witnesses a bank robbery and reports it. "Let's say someone robbed a bank... you are going to be after the person who robbed the bank, or the person who told you bank is robbed?" This analogy attempts to highlight the perceived injustice in targeting Musk, the “whistleblower,” rather than addressing the real issue of government waste.

Democrats warned of losing support The TikTok speaker warns that continued attacks on Musk could drive moderate Democrats away. "The more and more you do it, the moderates Democrats are going to leave you," the speaker declares. The video implies that this rhetoric will backfire, alienating voters who are dissatisfied with their (Democrats) inefficiency.

Criticism of Biden Administration's spending Another key point in the video is a harsh criticism of the Biden administration’s spending. “Government has wasted billions of dollars for what is not useful for American citizens,” the speaker states. The woman argues that instead of addressing wasteful spending, the Democrats are focusing their ire on Musk, whom they accuse of exposing the truth.

"Show your utter stupidity" The Tiktoker calls out the Democrats for their “utter stupidity”.

Elon Musk’s rapid takeover of US agencies Elon Musk’s swift actions in taking control of two key US government agencies have raised alarms among federal employees and legal experts. Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Musk, backed by the administration’s efforts to downsize the government, has been at the center of restructuring of the federal workforce. Musk, who has deployed teams from Tesla and SpaceX, has been tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to streamline and reduce the size of the bureaucracy.

USAID shutdown sparks debate The most contentious move has been Musk’s push to shutter the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the country’s main humanitarian aid agency. On social media platform X, which Musk owns, the billionaire called for USAID to “die,” labeling it a “criminal organization”.

President Trump, who has supported Musk’s initiative, criticised USAID as “run by a bunch of radical lunatics.”

Democratic lawmakers, however, have condemned the move, questioning the legal basis for such drastic changes without congressional approval. "Reports that individuals without appropriate clearance may have accessed classified USAID spaces are incredibly serious and unprecedented," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

DOGE’s unclear authority and operations Musk’s team has also taken control of sensitive government systems, including the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which oversees 2.2 million federal employees, and the General Services Administration (GSA), responsible for government contracts and federal property.

Governance experts and critics argue that Musk has already exceeded his mandate under an executive order signed by Trump, which was intended to modernise federal technology rather than make sweeping changes across agencies. “It’s a very seat-of-the-pants affair with Elon's loyalists scrambling to execute his every whim and desire as fast as possible,” said Thomas Moline, a former SpaceX senior avionics engineer.

Legal and security concerns The unprecedented move to give Musk control over such vital government functions has sparked legal and security concerns. As Musk’s team gained access to secure USAID systems, including classified personnel files and security information, USAID’s director of security and deputy were placed on administrative leave for trying to prevent the unauthorized access.

Federal worker unions have filed lawsuits to block Musk’s access to sensitive data, accusing the administration of a hostile takeover.

“We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk,” said US Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md. during a protest at USAID headquarters.

"Fork in the Road" email stirs controversy In a move reminiscent of his actions at Twitter, an email to government employees offering them a “Fork in the Road” deal—a deferred resignation package with financial incentives for workers to quit by February 6, was sent.

This plan has stirred significant backlash, with unions warning that the offer may not be legal. “It’s deeply concerning that Musk and his aides have such enormous power over federal personnel and federal payments,” said Nick Bednar, a law professor at the University of Minnesota.

Despite the controversy, reports indicate that over 20,000 federal employees are considering taking the offer.

Musk's special government status In an unusual twist, Musk was officially made a "special government employee" by the Trump administration, allowing him to work with the government without receiving a salary. White House officials confirmed that Musk was given a government email and office, though he would not receive a paycheck. This designation has raised questions about conflicts of interest, particularly since Musk’s companies hold numerous government contracts.

Unanswered questions and growing tensions With Musk’s influence growing, unanswered questions loom about who is responsible for his actions—the White House or Musk himself. Critics argue that his actions could be undermining the independence of government agencies and creating conflicts of interest in a way that is unprecedented for a private sector figure. As protests and legal challenges intensify, the debate over Musk’s expanding role in the US government is only beginning to unfold.



(With Reuters inputs)