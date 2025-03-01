Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis welcome 4th child: A look at their relationship history, a ‘blended family deal’ with Grimes

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis recently welcomed their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus. Zilis shared the news on X, reflecting on their blended family and the joy of their children, including twins Strider and Azure and daughter Arcadia.

Published1 Mar 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Celebrate Birth of Son Seldon Lycurgus Amid Blended Family

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed their fourth child Seldon Lycurgus recently. Zilis, who shares twins, Strider and Azure, and daughter Arcadia with Elon Musk, made the news public on Friday but without revealing when he was born.

Her X post said, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk responded to Zilis' post with a love emoji.

How Zilis and Grimes got into a ‘blended family deal’

Elon Musk was still officially dating musician Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, when he entered into a relationship with Shivon Zilis, a top official at his company, Neuralink. In November 2021, they had twins , Strider and Azure, though he never spoke about it officially. The twins were born just weeks before he and musician Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate.

Nearly two years after Musk and Zilis had twins, Grimes addressed their blended family on X in September 2023. After a deleted tweet, she said she and Zilis had connected. They now agree on the circumstances of having Musk’s children just weeks apart.

Last year, Musk and Zilis announced the birth of their daughter Arcadia

A source exclusively tells PEOPLE Magazine, Musk "really loves Shivon."

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis, 38, was born in Canada to a Canadian father, Richard Zilis, and an Indian mother, Sharda N.

She joined Musk’s AI company, Neuralink, in May 2017 and currently serves as the Director of Operations and Special Projects. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy from Yale University

She has also been associated with companies including OpenAI as Board member and advisor and Project Director at Tesla. She has also worked with Board of Directors at the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and Vector Institue among others.

(With inputs from People Magazine and agencies)

