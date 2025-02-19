Elon Musk slams ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’—Compares it to a rabies

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was once “adored” by progressives but fell out of favor after expressing support for Donald Trump. Speaking in a joint interview with Fox News, Musk compared what he called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" to rabies, criticising what he sees as irrational reactions from the left.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome" “There’s this whole sort of, you know … they call it like Trump Derangement Syndrome. You don’t realize how real this is until, like — it’s like you can’t reason with people,” Musk said during the interview.

Advertisement

Musk described a personal experience that underscored this sentiment, recalling a recent birthday dinner in Los Angeles where a simple mention of Trump’s name triggered an intense reaction from others at the table.

'Like getting shot with a dart containing rabies' “It was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained, like, methamphetamine and rabies,” he quipped.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO continued, expressing his frustration with what he perceives as an irrational response from the left when discussing Trump.

Advertisement

“Like, guys? You can’t have, like, a normal conversation,” he said. “It’s like they become completely irrational.”

Musk’s political shift and backlash Musk, who previously expressed support for progressive causes and candidates, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of the left in recent years. His political realignment has drawn backlash from former supporters, especially after he announced his endorsement of Trump and contributed financially to his campaign.

Trump and Musk dismiss media attempts to create rift President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during the same conversation dismissed claims of a power struggle between them.

Advertisement

Trump, 78, said Musk had called him to discuss the media’s alleged efforts to create division. “Elon called me, he said, ‘They’re trying to drive us apart,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Trump recounted.

He mocked reports suggesting he had ceded control of the presidency to Musk.