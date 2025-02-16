Elon Musk slid into Ashley St Clair’s DMs; mother of Tesla CEO’s 13th child reveals how

“He slid into my DM’s,” conservative influencer Ashley St Clair said Elon Musk first shared a meme with her on X, marking the start of their alleged relationship. On Saturday, she claimed to have given birth to the tech billionaire's 13th child.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Ashley said she didn't have “much interest” in Elon, but upon interacting with the X owner on his newly acquired platform, she found him “very funny, down-to-earth.”

“Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme,” she recalled.

At the time, Ashley said she “didn’t particularly have much interest in Elon” other than his acquisition of Twitter.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and renamed it ‘X’. According to Ashely, the two first crossed paths there in May 2023.

Where did Ashley St Clair first meet Elon Musk? Ashley told the New York Post that Elon had asked her if she was “ever in San Francisco”, to which she replied that she shuffles between Austin and Texas for work.

Ashley, who worked for the Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical website at the time, claimed she was asked to fly to San Francisco in the next 48 hours by her then-CEO Seth Dillon a short time later.

That is when Ashley St Clair first met Elon Musk at Twitter’s headquarters. At the time, she was 24 and Musk was 51.

“After the interview, I got a text from him saying “Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?” St. Clair told the New York Post.

The alleged romance between the two blossomed from there, she claimed, until she became pregnant.

Why was Ashley St Clair's pregnancy a secret? Ashley said Elon Musk wanted to keep their baby a secret for everyone’s safety.

She told the New York Post that she was restricted from telling more than a close-knit circle of people that she was even carrying a child.

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” claimed Ashley.

“I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she claimed.

Ashley declined to provide a reason for the confidentiality or any material proof that Elon Musk is the biological father of her child.

However, according to StreetEasy, he allegedly provided her with a lavish apartment in the Financial District — where rent for a two-bedroom can soar to nearly $40,000. And a hefty security detail, “but no romance,” Ashley claimed.

Why did Ashley St Clair reveal about Elon Musk's child 5 months later? Ashley St Clair said she was forced to make due to prying tabloid reporters.

Emphasizing that she was willing to stay silent because it would also protect her newborn’s privacy, she accused the media of trying to do her and her baby harm.

“It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life,” she wrote in her X post unleashing the shocking X announcement.

“I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother and you’re talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. You have to lie to people you love.”

How did Elon Musk respond to the claims? After a social media user claimed that Ashley had “plotted for half a decade to ensnare” Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO responded with a “Whoa”.

This is Elon Musk's first reaction to any social media posts related to the news that Ashley St Clair broke in a post on X.

Elon Musk’s reply

Unimpressed by his response, Ashley accused him of ignoring her private messages.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she wrote in a now-deleted post.