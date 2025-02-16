Instagram influencer Istok Pavlovic has come to Donald Trump's rescue amid intense scrutiny and debate over whether close aide Elon Musk's son told him to “go away” during a White House press briefing.

Pavlovic, posted an AI generated video, claiming that Lik X was speaking to an AP reporter and not the US President. Elon Musk's youngest son with Canadian singer Grimes is officially named ‘X Æ ‘X’ A-Xii’, but is more commonly called Lik X.

Something outside the frame, Social Media User Claims Social media user (@istokp) has claimed that Elon Musk's son Lik X, was speaking to an AP photographer, who was outside the frame, and not US President Donald Trump when he reportedly said ‘go away’ on-camera during a White House press briefing.

“Elon Musk's son was talking to the photographer on the right, not to Trump. This is the whole picture. But on social media you only saw the cropped picture, making it seem like the kid told Trump to go away,” according to Pavlovic.

The influencer used differently timed images from the AP website to determine that the photographer moved from front of the President's desk to his side, to claim that Lik X was addressing the journalist and not Trump.

“This AI-expanded version shows how it probably looked like if you were in the room. So never judge a moment just by a camera shows. Something else could be outside the frame and what you see is just a narrow slice of reality the director framed for you,” he stated. The video hilariously ended with Pavlovic himself flanked by horses outside the frame.

Baby Lik X's Day Out at White House As Elon Musk addressed the media alongside Donald Trump in the White House last week, it was four-year-old Lik X who garnered all the media attention.

Dressed in a tan overcoat, the toddler chattered and squirmed, knelt down and leaned against Donald Trump's desk, and at one point picked his nose. Media even reported the little one telling Trump, “I want to shush your mouth”.

The actions evidently irritated Donald Trump, who tried his best to ignore Lik X's mischief.

‘You are not president, you need to go away’: Musk's son to Trump Videos of Elon Musk, his son, and Donald Trump addressing the media at the Oval Office have gone viral on social media. In one of the video clips, Lik X can be heard saying, “I want to shush your mouth”.