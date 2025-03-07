Elon Musk sparks debate on ending Daylight Saving Time

As the US prepares to set clocks forward by an hour this weekend, Elon Musk has reignited the debate over Daylight Saving Time (DST). On Wednesday, just days before the change, the billionaire tech mogul launched a poll on X, asking Americans what they would prefer if the biannual time change were eliminated.

“If daylight savings time change is canceled, do you prefer an hour earlier [or] an hour later?” Musk asked.

The results showed that 58% of respondents preferred an hour later, while 42% opted for an hour earlier.

Trump's push to end DST Elon Musk has long advocated for abolishing Day Light Saving, aligning with former President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to end the time change. Trump has publicly voiced his opposition to DST, calling it costly and inconvenient.

In December, he wrote on Truth Social, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

Don Jr. and Ramaswamy join the debate Elon Musk’s poll quickly drew responses from prominent figures, including Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump Jr. commented, "100 per cent," using emojis to emphasize his support. "Leave it daylight savings time always."

Ramaswamy echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s inefficient & easy to change.”

History and purpose of DST in the US Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in the US during World War I to conserve energy by extending daylight hours. It was repealed after the war but reinstated during World War II. The practice was later standardized under the 1966 Uniform Time Act. The most recent change came in 2007 when the Energy Policy Act extended DST from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

States that do not observe DST Not all US states and territories observe DST. Hawaii and most of Arizona remain on standard time year-round, along with Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

The debate over eliminating DST The question of whether to eliminate DST altogether or keep it year-round remains a divisive issue. Some lawmakers have proposed the Sunshine Protection Act, which seeks to make DST permanent, but the bill is yet to pass in Congress.

