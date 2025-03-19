Elon Musk and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair will settle their custody dispute in private after a court order sealed the case from the public, DailyMailOnline reported. St. Clair, 26, had filed for sole custody of their alleged son and requested that Musk take a paternity test. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 53, has now appointed a lawyer after being accused of causing "unnecessary distress" by not responding to the case earlier.

The New York court system confirmed that Musk’s attorney, Alyssa Rower, filed for sealing on Sunday. A court date initially set for late May will now take place behind closed doors. St. Clair’s attorney, Karen Rosenthal, confirmed the decision, as per the news report, stating, "The courtroom will be closed and the record sealed. Other than that, I have no comment."

St. Clair claims Musk lacks parental involvement According to the court filings cited by DailyMailOnline, St. Clair alleges that Elon Musk has had minimal involvement in their child’s life. The child, identified as R.S.C. in the documents, was born in September 2024, with St. Clair claiming that she and Musk began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023." She further asserts that Musk has only met the child three times.

"Musk was not present for the birth and has shown no interest in having custody," the filing states. St. Clair also claims that she alone has made all decisions regarding the child’s welfare.

Text messages reveal personal exchanges Included in St. Clair’s petition are alleged text messages exchanged between her and Musk, which the news outlet reports were submitted as exhibits. One message from Musk following the child’s birth reads: "All well?" to which St. Clair responded, "He is perfect." Musk replied, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend."

Additional messages purportedly show Musk calling St. Clair "cutie" and making a controversial remark: "I want to knock you up again."

Security concerns and alleged paternity dispute Musk also allegedly referenced security threats in his texts, stating he was "#2 after Trump for assassination." He warned St. Clair, "Wake up. This is not the time for sentiment at the expense of safety. If I make a mistake on security [REDACTED] will never know his father."

St. Clair reportedly responded, “That's why the father spot on his birth certificate is blank, right E? And he has my last name.”

Musk’s expanding family If confirmed, this child would be Musk’s 13th. St. Clair, a right-wing commentator, claims the child was conceived on the island of St. Barts. The ongoing legal dispute seeks to establish Musk’s paternity and grant St. Clair sole custody, as she argues it is "in the best interest of the child."

With the case now sealed, further developments may not be made public.

Also Read | Elon Musk shares video of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore being grateful