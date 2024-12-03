The gaming world has been buzzing over the past week as Elon Musk’s remarks regarding Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) sparked widespread speculation. This conversation was ignited by Musk’s outspoken criticisms of how the current owners of D&D, Wizards of the Coast (WoTC), are treating the game’s iconic creator, Gary Gygax. Musk’s comments, which included a hint at purchasing Hasbro—the parent company of WoTC—have caused many to question his next moves in the gaming industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk’s criticism of the gaming industry Musk has become increasingly vocal about the gaming industry, especially on his platform X (formerly Twitter). On November 27, Musk responded to a post criticizing “manipulative bs" in the gaming world, where he expressed his frustrations with large corporate ownership of game studios. In a quoted post, he remarked, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations," adding, “xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While this announcement indicated his plans to create a new AI-driven game studio, Musk also seemed to suggest a deeper involvement with Dungeons & Dragons, a beloved franchise now under the ownership of Hasbro, which has sparked debate recently due to the treatment of Gygax's legacy.

Controversy over D&D and Gygax’s legacy

The controversy surrounding D&D came to a head when Jason Tondro, the product lead for D&D at WoTC, made remarks in the foreword of the 40th Anniversary book "Making of D&D," reportedly distancing himself from the game’s original creators, including Gygax. This prompted an uproar from Musk, who criticized the diminishing recognition of Gygax’s contributions to the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk expressed his outrage, stating, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons. What the f*** is wrong with Hasbro and WoTC?? May they burn in hell."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}