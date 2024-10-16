From Elon Musk to ex-Marvel chairman – who paid how much for Donald Trump campaign in US Elections 2024

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump's presidential campaign is thriving ahead of the US Presidential Elections, backed by large donations from Elon Musk and other investors. Here's a look

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Oct 2024, 06:33 PM IST
US Elections 2024: From Elon Musk to ex-Marvel chairman_who paid what for Donald Trump campaigns in US Elections 2024
US Elections 2024: From Elon Musk to ex-Marvel chairman_who paid what for Donald Trump campaigns in US Elections 2024(REUTERS)

With less than a month remaining for the US Elections 2024, Republican nominee Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns are in full swing. From million-dollar donations by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Silicon Valley venture capitalists to ‘creative accounting strategies’ and television ads, the former US President's accounts ahead of the presidential polls reveal an intricate network.

Mint brings to you a look at who paid how many millions.

$75 million from Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Donald Trump’s biggest endorsee, Elon Musk, donated $75 million( 555 crore) to pro-Trump America political action committee (PAC) over a period of three months, reported Reuters. Founded by the Tesla CEO, America PAC received the highest donation compared to other pro-Trump groups.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: How the US Electoral College votes | Explained in 5 points

$ 30 million from ex-Marvel Chairman, tech CEOs

Venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz of the Andreessen Horowitz company in Silicon Valley each donated $2.5 million to Right for America PAC, stated a Bloomberg report citing the latest filings by the Federal Election Commission. Andreessen also gave an additional $844,600 — the federal limit — to Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party, marking a total donation of over 21 crore.

Also Read | Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? What 2024 US Elections mean for India

In addition, the Right for America’s biggest backers, Isaac Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and their wife, Laura Perlmutter, contributed $25 million. According to a Bloomberg report, Apollo Global Management LLC CEO Marc Rowan also gave $1 million.

$72 million in swing states

Right for America and America PAC are both pro-Trump super PACs that focus most of their spending in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. According to Bloomberg, America PAC spent around $72 million in the swing states during July-September 2024.

Only 11 people on payroll

As millions of donations pour in for Donald Trump, the Republican’s accounting strategies also call for a close watch. As of August 2024, Trump had only 11 people on his campaign committee. This fraction is less than 25 per cent compared to the 200 people Trump had in 2020.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024 Live: Trump calls himself the ‘father of IVF’

The few numbers on the payroll are because Donald Trump is shuffling costs from his campaign committee to other accounts allied or shared with the Republican Party. Such a shuffle enables him to funnel millions of dollars into television ads, which would otherwise have been locked up in party and fund-raising accounts, reported the New York Times.

$19 million for two television ads

The Trump campaign has spent more than $19 million on two television ads that have aired nearly 55,000 times since Oct. 1, stated a report by CBS News, citing data from AdImpact. Make America Great Again Inc., the leading super PAC supporting Trump, has spent over $1.1 million during the same time period on a similar ad that was aired more than 6,000 times, stated the report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsFrom Elon Musk to ex-Marvel chairman – who paid how much for Donald Trump campaign in US Elections 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.