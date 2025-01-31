Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, declined a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, stating he doesn’t want any prizes. The nomination, made by European Parliament member Branko Grims, was in recognition of Musk’s efforts to promote free speech, especially through his acquisition of Twitter (now X).

Elon Musk wrote on X, “I don’t want any prizes,” making it clear that he is not seeking recognition for his actions.

European Parliament member Branko Grims lauded Musk for his support of free speech as a fundamental human right.

The nomination was linked to Musk's efforts to restore free speech, particularly through his acquisition of Twitter in 2022, which was rebranded as X. Musk’s leadership at the platform has been characterized by actions such as reversing bans on prominent conservative figures and rolling back content moderation policies. These moves have been praised by many who see them as a push to ensure free expression online.

However, Musk’s management of X has also drawn sharp criticism. Opponents argue that his policies have led to an increase in misinformation, harassment, and hate speech on the platform, raising concerns about the impact on public discourse.

Nobel Prize selection process The Nobel Prize selection process is a highly structured and rigorous journey, involving the nomination and assessment of candidates for each category of the prestigious award. Each year, individuals from various fields are invited to propose potential candidates for the Nobel Prize.

Nominations and screening The selection process begins each September when the Nobel Committee invites nominations. The deadline for submissions is set for January 31 of the following year, after which the committee screens the nominations for eligibility and credibility. In February, the committee shortlists preliminary candidates based on the reviews of the submitted nominations.

Consultation and recommendations From March to May, the Nobel Committee consults with experts in the respective fields of the nominated candidates to gather insights and opinions on the qualifications of each individual or group. This process helps the committee compile a detailed report with expert recommendations, which is finalised between June and August.

Final decision and announcement Once the recommendations have been thoroughly reviewed, the committee makes the final selections in October. These chosen candidates are then announced as the Nobel Prize winners for that year.