Subscribe

Elon Musk urges his X followers to cancel Netflix, slams its 'woke agenda' in kids' shows

Elon Musk has initiated a campaign urging his followers to cancel Netflix, citing concerns over its content and alleged anti-white hiring bias. He has criticised Netflix's programming, particularly targeting a transgender-themed animated series.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated3 Oct 2025, 02:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Elon Musk is urging his social media followers to cancel Netflix over woke agenda.
Elon Musk is urging his social media followers to cancel Netflix over woke agenda.(Reuters)

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X has launched a campaign urging his 227 million followers to cancel Netflix.

Advertisement

Elon Musk calls on millions to cancel Netflix over woke agenda in kids’ shows

Over the past three days, Musk has posted or reposted attacks on the streaming service at least 26 times, targeting its programming and business practices.

Musk, whose estimated net worth stands at around $500 billion, said he has already cancelled his own subscription and called on others to follow. “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” he wrote on 1 October, quoting a meme that portrayed Netflix’s “transgender woke agenda” as a Trojan horse invading “your kids.”

Also Read | Elon Musk cannot move SECs Twitter lawsuit out of Washington DC, judge rules

Why is Musk doing this?

The campaign began after Musk shared a post from the right-wing account Libs of TikTok, which resurfaced a clip from ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’. In the animated series, the protagonist states that he is transgender.

Advertisement

Musk commented, “This is not ok,” amplifying Libs of TikTok’s criticism that the show was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” The activist account highlighted that the programme carried a TV-Y7 rating, meaning it was deemed suitable for children aged seven and above.

Netflix cancelled ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ after two seasons, and it is not currently promoting the show. However, Musk has continued to repost comments criticising alleged “pro-trans themes” in other Netflix children’s content, including ‘CoComelon’ and ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’.

Also Read | Missed Tesla and Netflix? Here’s how Indians are now investing abroad

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has also backed claims of “anti-white hiring bias” at Netflix and criticised political donations made by the company’s executives to the Democratic Party.

Netflix has not issued a response to Musk’s campaign. With the company no longer reporting subscriber numbers on a quarterly basis, the impact of Musk’s call for a boycott may prove difficult to measure.

Advertisement
 
 
Elon Musk
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk urges his X followers to cancel Netflix, slams its 'woke agenda' in kids' shows
Read Next Story