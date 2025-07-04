Elon Musk vowed to launch ‘America Party’ if Donald Trump’s tax bill passed—Will he keep his promise now?

With US President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill now heading to his desk for signature after it is passed in the House, attention should turn to whether billionaire Elon Musk will follow through on his pledge to create a new political party.

On July 1, shortly after the bill passed the Senate, Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

That moment has arrived.

A “Big Beautiful” Bill set to become a law House Republicans narrowly approved the "Big Beautiful Bill" in a 218–214 vote late Thursday (July 3), overcoming internal divisions and fierce Democratic resistance.

The legislation, more than 800 pages long, makes Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, imposes sweeping cuts to social programs, and is projected to add more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

The White House confirmed Trump will sign the bill at a high-profile Independence Day ceremony on Friday evening (July 4).

Promise or provocation? Musk’s post appeared to be both a warning and a provocation aimed at both parties. He accused Democrats and Republicans of being a “uniparty” focused on special interests rather than ordinary Americans.

The billionaire entrepreneur did not immediately comment after the House vote.

Musk escalates feud with Trump over tax and spending bill Elon Musk has unleashed a barrage of attacks on President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers over their tax and spending bill, even asking whether it is time for the creation of a new party.

Musk warns Republicans: "Political suicide" The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who briefly led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before stepping down this spring, characterised the bill as “political suicide” for the GOP.

“Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party,” he posted.

“Utterly insane and destructive. It will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!”

The legislation, spanning over 1,000 pages, makes Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent and slashes Medicaid and other social programs, prompting Musk to accuse Republicans of abandoning their core promises.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk declared.

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Feud turns personal: Subsidies and deportation threats Tensions between Trump and Musk flared further as the President suggested that Musk’s companies rely heavily on government support.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: “I think Elon is a wonderful guy…but he got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn’t appropriate.”

Later, in more pointed remarks, Trump threatened to scrutinize Tesla and SpaceX subsidies: "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

When pressed by reporters if he would consider deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa, Trump replied: “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look.”

Musk responded defiantly, writing: “I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now.”

"Porky Pig Party" In a series of viral posts, Musk lambasted both Republicans and Democrats for what he described as “insane spending,” including the bill’s record $5 trillion debt ceiling increase.

“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” Musk demanded.

Musk also mocked the bipartisan nature of the bill’s support: “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote.

“Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Also Read | IMF slams Trump tax bill as $4 trillion threat to US economy