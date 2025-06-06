Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: POTUS to sell his ‘beautiful’ red Tesla amid spat with ex-DOGE chief - Report

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump is reportedly going to get rid of the “beautiful” red Tesla that he bought in March after his breakup with Elon Musk.

Advertisement

According to a report by Fox News, Trump will either sell or give away the red Tesla that still sits at the White House.

Donald Trump had in March bought the shining red Tesla from Elon Musk, when he was leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the time, Trump said he is buying the Tesla full price. "I don't want a discount," Trump said. "(Musk) would give me discount, but if I do a discount, they're gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'"

He reportedly bought it for $80,000 at the full price, without any discounts.

Trump sat in a red Model X Tesla and said, "That's beautiful." He later pointed to the model and stated that this was his pick. Musk and the president also walked to a Cybertruck, during which Musk remarked the car is bulletproof.

Advertisement

Trump had bought the car during a White House photo-op in a bid to promote Elon Musk's business, which was facing flak at the time.

“When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (DOGE Head and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job,” he told reporters.

Donald Trump's endorsement for Tesla came at a time when the company's shares were facing a sharp dip amid Musk's increasing political profile and moves to slash the federal government that drew fierce backlash.

Advertisement

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump Trump and Musk's relationship blossomed over the past few months but the two quickly fell apart, thanks to the POTUS' ‘big beautiful bill’ intended to cut taxes.

Trump, the world's most powerful leader, and Musk, the world's richest man, battled openly on Thursday in an extraordinary day of hostilities - largely over social media.

Musk said Trump would not have won the elections without him, and Trump said he was ‘very disappointed’ in Musk.

Shares in Musk's Tesla rose 4.5 per cent when markets opened on Friday. In Thursday's session, the stock dived 14 per cent and lost about $150 billion in value, the largest single-day decline in the electric vehicle maker's history.