Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: Tesla boss' alleged baby mama Ashley St Claire joins debate; offers POTUS ‘breakup advice

Donald Trump vs Elon Musk: In a twist nothing short of a Hollywood romcom, Ashley St. Clair — who claims to be the mother of one of Elon Musk’s 14 children — has offered to help Trump with “breakup advice” as the feud between the POTUS and the Tesla boss intensifies.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” the 26-year-old quipped on X, after Musk fired off a series of posts accusing Trump of ingratitude and claiming credit for his 2024 win.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk wrote, insisting Democrats would’ve taken the House and narrowed the Grand Old Party candidate in the Senate without his backing. “Such ingratitude,” Musk added in a separate post.

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ in the way The rift between Elon Musk and Donald Trump erupted over criticism of the POTUS's "One Big Beautiful Bill,' a sweeping tax-and-spending package Musk said will explode the deficit.

The rife quickly escalated into a political standoff, with both men trading sharp jabs and accusations. Musk accused President Donald Trump of being named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files — claiming that’s the "real reason" they’ve never been fully released, as per multiple reports.

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair St. Clair, who went public earlier this year with her claims that she and Elon Musk share a child, also revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that the tech mogul allegedly offered her a $15 million hush deal, along with $100,000 a month until the child turned 21 — an offer she declined.

“I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret,” she reportedly told Musk’s top aide, Jared Birchall.

Musk's response to the claims Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women, previously maintained that he does not know “for sure” whether St Clair’s child is his but the “Probability of Paternity was 99.9999%,” according to test results that came back, the Journal reported.

