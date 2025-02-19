The acting commissioner of the US Social Security Administration (SSA), Michelle King, has left her position after a reported conflict with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Associated Press reported citing two people with knowledge of the official’s departure, that King opposed DOGE’s efforts to access sensitive SSA records.

King has been replaced by Leland Dudek, who has previously expressed support for DOGE’s initiatives to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse within federal agencies. Dudek will serve as acting commissioner until President Trump’s nominee, Frank Bisignano, is confirmed by the Senate.

DOGE’s push for SSA records DOGE, which has been embedded in various federal agencies since its creation, reportedly sought access to SSA data, similar to its previous actions at the Treasury Department. The agency maintains a comprehensive list of Social Security numbers, work and pay history, banking details, and medical records for disability benefit applicants.

It remains unclear which specific information DOGE attempted to obtain, leading to King’s resignation. However, DOGE’s efforts have raised concerns regarding privacy and oversight.

White House justifies move The White House defended DOGE’s push for SSA records, citing potential fraud within the system. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “We suspect there are tens of millions of deceased people receiving fraudulent Social Security payments.”

Elon Musk, who oversees DOGE, has also referenced fraud within SSA. “We are uncovering inefficiencies and fraud at unprecedented levels.”

Resistance to DOGE’s agenda Despite its stated goal of eliminating inefficiencies, DOGE has faced widespread criticism for its aggressive tactics, including staff cuts and program eliminations across multiple federal agencies. Critics argue that its methods undermine essential government functions and disrupt operations.

While Musk and his team continue to push for greater oversight and cost-cutting measures, resistance within the federal bureaucracy remains strong.

The battle over SSA records is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing clash between Trump’s administration and career officials within key government agencies.

Also Read | Republican lawmaker proposes making Donald Trump’s birthday a federal holiday