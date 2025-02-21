Elon Musk wants to ‘legalise comedy’: Tesla CEO shares video amid Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia row

In a stirring response to the backlash faced by Indian comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, Elon Musk advocates for the legalisation of comedy, emphasizing the necessity of humour in society. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated21 Feb 2025, 02:54 PM IST
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center (Getty Images via AFP)

‘Legalise comedy’, said tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading the US government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This comes amid Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia row in India over a controversial joke on YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

In India, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for a joke about watching parents have sex. There has been public outrage against the “obscenity” of social media influencers, snowballing into a legal battle for the comedians.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Elon Musk said his department is trying to get good things done, but also have a good time while doing it.

“We want to have a sense of humour. The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You couldn’t make fun of anything so comedy s**ked. Legalise comedy!” he said.

Musk also joked that he himself became a meme. “I am living the meme. There’s living the dream and there’s living the meme. And that’s what’s happening.”

The Tesla CEO shared that DOGE started out as a meme, and now “it’s real, isn’t that crazy? It’s cool!”

‘Freedom of speech is not a real thing in India’

Indian-American comedian Akaash Singh also backed Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina amid the ongoing controversy and said freedom of speech is not a real thing in India.

The comedian said the row blew up to become a massive case of “how dare you put something that obscene in entertainment?”

“I'm not gonna speak ill of the Indian government, because I'm terrified of them, whatever fear you have about Candace Owens (a controversial public figure), 100x so what I will say is freedom of speech is not a real thing in India.”

Singh said being a comedian is a real issue. “I don't know any solution other than Get the f**k out. They're gonna pass a law.”

He added that he doesn't tour in India because “the risk to reward is just not in my favour”.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 02:54 PM IST
