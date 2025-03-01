Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth with Shivon Zilis, ‘our incredible son Seldon Lycurgus’

Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, with Shivon Zilis. Zilis announced the news on X, celebrating their second son while sharing her affection for him.

Livemint
Updated1 Mar 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Welcome Their 14th Child, Son Seldon Lycurgus(Reuters / Nathan Howard )

Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, also his fourth with Shivon Zilis.

Zilis made the news public on Friday saying they became parent to baby boy Seldon Lycurgus, but, she did not reveal when he was born.

Her X post said, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Advertisement

Musk responded to Zilis' post with a love emoji.

 

Zilis and Musk also share twins, Strider and Azure, and daughter Arcadia. In November 2021, Musk and Zilis revealed they had secretly welcomed twins, Strider and Azure.

Then last year, Musk and Zilis welcomed their third child, Arcadia.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Mihir Sharma: Musk’s India plans reveal cracks in Trump’s political coalition

Musk also shares three children with musician Grimes, six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson—one of whom died in infancy.

Elon musk vs Ashley St. Clair: All you need to know about tech billaniore's 13th child

The news comes amid the row over Musk fathering another child with Ashley St. Clair. However, Musk has not publicly responded to St. Clair’s latest allegations.

Clair has filed paternity and custody lawsuit against tech billionaire but claimed that the case is not driven by financial motives.

"This has never been about money for Ashley," the spokesperson told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father."

Advertisement

Also Read | Tesla stock’s epic fall has hit Musk’s wealth hard. The worry for investors.

The spokesperson, according to the report, further criticised Musk’s online presence, stating, "Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them. We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsElon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth with Shivon Zilis, ‘our incredible son Seldon Lycurgus’
First Published:1 Mar 2025, 09:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App