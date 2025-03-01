Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth with Shivon Zilis, ‘our incredible son Seldon Lycurgus’

Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, also his fourth with Shivon Zilis.

Zilis made the news public on Friday saying they became parent to baby boy Seldon Lycurgus, but, she did not reveal when he was born.

Her X post said, "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk responded to Zilis' post with a love emoji.

Zilis and Musk also share twins, Strider and Azure, and daughter Arcadia. In November 2021, Musk and Zilis revealed they had secretly welcomed twins, Strider and Azure.

Then last year, Musk and Zilis welcomed their third child, Arcadia.

Musk also shares three children with musician Grimes, six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson—one of whom died in infancy.

Elon musk vs Ashley St. Clair: All you need to know about tech billaniore's 13th child The news comes amid the row over Musk fathering another child with Ashley St. Clair. However, Musk has not publicly responded to St. Clair’s latest allegations.

Clair has filed paternity and custody lawsuit against tech billionaire but claimed that the case is not driven by financial motives.

"This has never been about money for Ashley," the spokesperson told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father."

