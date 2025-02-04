Elon Musk, world’s richest person, is unpaid ’special government employee’ in Trump govt

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is working as a 'special government employee' under President Donald Trump, according to a White House official, as reported by news agency AP. Speaking anonymously on Monday, the official confirmed that Elon Musk had been granted a government email address and office space within the White House complex. As the world's richest person, Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency, which Donald Trump has given significant freedom to streamline the federal government. Musk’s team also has access to sensitive payment systems at the US Treasury Department.

This move has raised concerns among Democrats, who fear Musk is consolidating power within the federal government, potentially operating without proper oversight and in unlawful ways.

What are special govt employees? Special government employees are typically appointed for short-term positions of up to 130 days. It's still unclear how standard ethical rules and financial disclosures will apply to Musk's role. While Musk is not receiving a paycheck, the White House official assured that he is adhering to legal guidelines and is not required to file a public financial disclosure report.

Trump signalled his approval of Musk's work on Sunday evening after returning to Washington from his weekend in Florida.

“I think Elon is doing a good job. He's a big cost-cutter," the Republican president said. “Sometimes we won't agree with it and we'll not go where he wants to go. But I think he's doing a great job.”

Meanwhile, over the last two weeks, President Donald Trump's administration has made significant changes to the US Agency for International Development, known as USAID, that has left aid organisations agonising over whether they can continue with programmes such as nutritional assistance for malnourished infants and children.

Why is Elon Musk going after USAID? Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, has launched a sweeping effort empowered by Trump to fire government workers and cut trillions in government spending. USAID is one of his prime targets. Musk alleges USAID funding been used to launch deadly programmes and called it a “criminal organisation”.