Elon Musk’s $200 million PAC: The game-changer for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign

  • Elon Musk’s America PAC invested $200 million into Trump’s 2024 campaign, boosting voter turnout and reshaping key swing states. By leveraging the Federal Election Commission’s ruling, Musk provided more than just financial backing—his influence and social media power gave Trump a significant edge.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 08:09 PM IST
(FILES) Donald Trump offers his hand to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
(FILES) Donald Trump offers his hand to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Elon Musk’s America PAC has made a significant impact on the 2024 US presidential race by contributing nearly $200 million to Donald Trump’s campaign. This unprecedented financial backing is setting a new standard for billionaire influence in American elections, focusing on increasing voter turnout, particularly among low-propensity and first-time voters in battleground states, according to sources close who spoke anonymously to the Associated Press.

Strategic use of Super PAC funds

A key factor in the PAC’s influence was a March ruling from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that allowed super PACs to coordinate canvassing efforts with campaigns. This change enabled the Trump campaign to access Musk’s vast resources, redirecting funds to energize turnout in crucial red states, saving campaign dollars for more targeted ads and national outreach efforts.

The result was a significant voter surge in battleground states, the report stated.

At his election night party, President-elect Donald Trump praised Musk’s support, calling him "a star" and crediting him as a major contributor to the campaign’s success. “We have a new star,” Trump said. “A star is born — Elon”

Also Read | Elon Musk teases ‘major’ govt reform on X, Ramaswamy vows ‘will not go gently’

Collaborative efforts and targeted campaigning

America PAC’s strategy included an extensive range of efforts such as targeted ad campaigns and door-knocking initiatives. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent surrogates as the election progressed. His influence extended beyond financial contributions, with Musk’s ownership of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) helping the Trump campaign engage more directly with voters.

Also Read | As Donald Trump staffs up for second term, only MAGA loyalists need apply

“The FEC ruling cleared the way for us to gain more benefit from soft money enterprises that were going out and doing this work anyway,” James Blair, the Trump campaign’s political director, was quoted as saying in the news report. “By conserving hard dollars, we were able to go wider and deeper on paid voter contact and advertising programs,” Blair said. Blair noted that the effort targeted key demographics, including Black and Latino men, where Trump made notable gains in 2024.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s conversation with Indonesian president goes viral | Watch

Looking ahead: Continued political influence

As the 2024 election cycle concludes, Musk’s America PAC is expected to remain an influential force in US politics. Musk himself has indicated that the PAC will continue its involvement in future political contests “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections, as well as looking at elections at the District Attorney and sort of judicial levels.”

(With AP inputs)

