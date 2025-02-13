Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son irks Donald Trump on camera, says ‘want to shush your mouth’ | Watch

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and the US President signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce. As Elon Musk addressed the media alongside Donald Trump, his son X Æ ‘X’ A-Xii garnered all the media attention.

The four-year-old was caught picking his nose and mimicking his father's gesture in front of the media. Once, he even told Donald Trump “I want to shush your mouth”. His actions seems to have irritated Donald Trump who tried his best to ignore X's mischiefs.

‘You are not president, you need to go away’: Musk's son to Trump A video of Elon Musk, his son, and Donald Trump addressing the media at the Oval Office has gone viral on social media. In one of the video clips, X can be heard saying, ‘I want to shush your mouth.’

In another video clip of the press conference, X told Donald Trump that he is not the President and needs to go away.

While Elon Musk continued his address, Donald Trump ignored X's behaviour. During his meeting, Elon Musk also instructed federal agencies to collaborate with the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce staff and limit new hires.

Standing beside the US president, Musk, who leads DOGE, spoke about the department's goals but acknowledged that "some of the things I say will be incorrect" in response to a question about his previous comments on Gaza, CNN reported.

About Elon Musk's son According to ABC News, X Æ ‘X’ A-Xii, also known as ‘Lik X’ is the youngest son of Elon Musk with Canadian musician Grimes. He has been accompanied Elon Musk nearly every important occasion after Donald Trump took over as the US president.

He had accompanied Elon Musk at the election night, where he was featured in the Trump family photo and was called "a gorgeous, perfect boy" by the president.

The tech tycoon also responded with an emoji after an X user posted on the social media platform a picture of Trump with Musk's son and John Kennedy Jr. along with former President John F. Kennedy.

